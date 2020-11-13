Sadness in Birr after death of massively popular takeaway manager

There was widespread sadness amongst the people of Birr when they learned that Enrico Perna had passed away in his native Italy recently.

Enrico was the manager of Toni's Café on Connaught Street, Birr for many years and was a massively popular individual whose friendly nature won a great deal of admiration from locals.

He died suddenly, following a brief illness, in the town of Atina, in central Italy on Wednesday November 4.

Enrico will be forever deeply missed by his loving and adoring family – his wife Adriana, son Patrick, granddaughter Melissa, brothers Angelo and Antonio, and all his family both in Ireland and in Italy.

His funeral is taking place in Italy but his son, Patrick, said Birr always had a special place in Enrico's heart. “My father loved Birr and Birr loved him,” he said.

Enrico came to Birr in 1969 when he was 21 years of age. He began working in Toni's Café. Toni's had been opened the year before by Toni Izzi, who was from Atina. Also working in Toni's was Adriana Izzi, with whom Enrico fell in love. They married in 1970. Enrico's brothers, Angelo and Antonio, recalled that the wedding reception was held in the County Arms Hotel in Birr and they all had a great night.

“Enrico was very open and friendly,” said Antonio. “In a way he was quite Irish because he loved the craic as well, so he really gelled with locals. He loved going to horse racing meetings, which is another strong Irish characteristic. He was very rarely glum or let problems get to him. He nearly always had a friendly attitude and a smile. He was also a very loving father and spent many hours on the road driving Patrick to Belfast and Dublin for various courses.

“Working in Toni's was hard work and Enrico worked very hard. He was also an excellent manager of Toni's and, while the vast majority of customers were decent and behaved well, he was great at handling difficult customers.

“Enrico moved back to Atina in 1992 because Toni was sick over there and he lived in Atina ever since. But he never forgot about Birr and often talked fondly about his 23 years living there.

“His son Patrick has continued on the family tradition of being involved in the food business and is running a delicatessen in Atina. Patrick is happily married and has one child, a girl, Melissa. Enrico was a loving grandfather to Melissa and he used to say that he hoped God would give him the health to see Melissa's path in life.”

Antonio also worked in Toni's, from 1975 to 1979; as did Angelo. Angelo opened another fastfood restaurant, “Angelo's” in Banagher, in 1999.

“Enrico was a special person,” added Antonio. “He will never be forgotten.”

A Book of Condolences was opened in Toni's Café for people to sign if they wished. There was a huge response on Facebook to Enrico's passing, with many people expressing the view that he was “one of life's gentlemen.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. “Ciao, grande fratello.”