Tullamore psychologists hosting online course to help cope with 'coronacoaster'

TULLAMORE-based clinical psychologists Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty will begin delivering a Covid-19 “survival course” online this week.

The psychologists will deliver the course by video conference over three Wednesday mornings.

The very challenging mix of emotions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic this year has been termed the 'coronacoaster' and the psychologists have designed the course to address those feelings.

“The coronavirus pandemic is emotionally challenging for everyone. Since March, we have all been through unprecedented changes in how we live our lives and we are continuing to navigate our way through the uncertainties of this pandemic,” said Imelda.

“It is hardly surprising that many people have been feeling higher levels of stress and anxiety and a whole range of other emotions, which at times can feel overwhelming.”

Julie explained that the online course will be run over three stand-alone live sessions.

The psychologist added: “Our aim is to help build a psychological toolkit of strategies to support emotional wellbeing and mental health as we come through this difficult time.”

The course will cover three topics over three one-and-a-half hour morning sessions -

Session 1: Mindfully managing anxiety and worry (Wednesday, November 18)

Session 2: Improving sleep (Wednesday, November 25)

Session 3: Managing the emotional 'coronacoaster' with mindful compassion and positive psychology (Wednesday, December 2)

Each session will include a mix of theory, education on practical strategies, and experiential practice of relaxation and meditations. Participants’ cameras and audio will be off during sessions but there will be an opportunity for questions at the end of each session.

The course will take place on Wednesday, November 18, the second on Wednesday, November 25 and the third on Wednesday, December 2, 10am to 11.30am each morning.

The cost of participation will be €20 for one session or €50 for all three sessions (fee includes course materials and resources which will be emailed to participants).

To book a place contact Imelda on 087 2271630 or Julie 087 2399328 or send a private message to the Facebook page Mind Your Self Midlands.

Advance booking is essential.