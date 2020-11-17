Inspirational signs on canal in Tullamore in new local mental health drive

STROLLERS, walkers, joggers and cyclists will have noticed the inspirational signs placed on the Grand Canal bank in Tullamore .

The signs are the result of a new mental health initiative which is being provided to help people cope during the Covid 19 pandemic in Tullamore and surrounding areas.

Geraldine O'Toole, Ray Larkin and Eva Donlon launched the innovative initiative at Fiona's Way in Tullamore.

The group are promoting posters at various points along the walkway. The posters, which have words of support and encouragement, were written by local school children. They have a QR code which can be scanned using a phone where people will receive a link of numerous mental health support services.

Each poster has a green ribbon in support of the Tullamore Goes Green initiative.

The idea for the project came from the group whose work and life experiences prompted them to reach out and provide another tool for all during this challenging time of Covid restrictions.

The organisers said that to take a walk is a free privilege everyone can avail of and while out walking these uplifting posters will provide uplifting images, words and contact details for services.

While the term "we are all in this together" is frequently been used, the reality is that so many people are experiencing deep loneliness. Their simple message is that help is available.

The project organisers invite people to use the walkway and use the QR code on the posters.

They also encourage other community groups and workshops to make their own and add to the collection.