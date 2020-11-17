Emergency funding secured to repair school roof in Offaly with 'extensive leaking'

Emergency funding has been secured to repair a school roof in Offaly with 'extensive leaking'.

Emergency funding of €23,000 has been given to Coolanarney school to fix the roof.

Local Fine Gael Councillor, Neil Feighery has welcomed the announcement.

He said that for some time now, the school has had to endure the disruption caused by leaks on the roof. This has forced the reorganisation of classrooms leaving sections of the room unusable.

"The situation could not continue especially in the context of the social distancing requirements during the current pandemic," Cllr Feighery commented. “I made consistent representations to the former Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD and local TD Charlie Flanagan, in relation to this significant problem for the school community and I understand that my colleagues from across the political divide have been working in a united way to secure this vital funding.

“The teaching staff and board of management have worked tirelessly on this matter and as a former student of Coolanarney NS, I am delighted to be in a position to assist and I look forward to seeing the works commence without delay," he concluded.