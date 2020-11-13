Work underway to widen dangerous bridge in Offaly

Work is underway to widen a dangerous bridge in Offaly which has seen a number of accidents in the past.

The work on the bridge at Woods Mill, Kyleogue, Shinrone has been warmly welcomed by one local councillor.

Cllr Peter Ormond stated that after a few unsuccessful attempts to get funding for this project he was delighted that they got the go ahead from the department earlier this year and work was now progressing to widen the bridge.

“This bridge has seen a number of accidents in the past due to the narrowness of the bridge and I hope this work will eliminate accidents occurring in the future. The project involves the widening of the existing bridge and the construction of a new wall to keep in line with the heritage of the adjacent building.”

Cllr Ormond thanked the landowners for their co-operation and the staff of Offaly County Council for their effort in securing funding and designing the work to complement existing buildings. The Fianna Fail councillor also like thanked the contractors for their excellent work on the project and the minimum disruption caused during the works.

Cllr Ormond stated this road is a very busy road, particularly in the morning and evening and the extra width will greatly enhance the safety of the road, particular at that junction.

“Due to the volume of traffic on our roads, it is important that funding for bridges is made available each year. I have made representations to the Roads Section of Offaly County Council to apply for extra funding next year and in particular for the bridge at Milltown, Shinrone to be included in next years programme of works.”