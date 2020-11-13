Popular store set to open second outlet in Offaly in near future

A Popular store with branches across the country is set to open second outlet in Offaly in near future.

Homesavers already has a busy store in Tullamore but work on a second store in Offaly is nearing completion.

The store in Edenderry is located in the retail park adjacent to Tesco in the town.

Work is continuing at pace to get the store completed with the fit out of shelves and checkouts currently underway.