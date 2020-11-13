REVEALED: Number of people currently waiting on a driving test in Offaly

The number of people currently waiting for a Driving Test in Offaly has been revealed.

According to figures from the RSA, as of November 4, there were currently 2,327 people awaiting a test in the county.

Of that figure, 1,322 are awaiting a test in Tullamore with 1,005 awaiting a test in Birr.

In Tullamore, 707 are waiting an appointment, 94 are scheduled for a test while 395 are Not Eligible which usually means they have not completed mandatory driver training.

In Birr, 643 people are awaiting an appointment, 106 are scheduled for a test while 256 are not eligible.

Across the country, 93,791 people are awaiting a test.