Gardai urge increased security measures to stop seasonal theft

Gardaí have urged people to step-up security measures surrounding their home heating oil tanks as this is the time of year when most oil is stolen.

People can take a number of measures by way of prevention; they can plant shrubbery around the tank; locate the tank in a well lit area; install CCTV; install Apps that monitor use of oil and use good locks and alarms.

You can also put put a wooden or metal fence, trellis or wall in place and this can give significant protection to the tank.

Placing a highly visible camera on your property may act as a deterrent to thieves, especially in areas where natural surveillance is scarce.

It is recommended that you adhere to all the rules and regulations pertaining to having cameras installed.