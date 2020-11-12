HSE turns down long proposed site for Primary Care Centre in Offaly town

The HSE has turned down the Rectory Field site as a location for the proposed Birr Primary Care Centre.

A number of local councillors received a phone call from an HSE official last week, during which he told them that the long-proposed site was no longer suitable.

Many people in Birr want a PCC in the town. They are looking with envy at the successful PCC in Tullamore, at the fact that building work is well advanced on the PCC in Banagher; and another centre is proposed for Roscrea.

Cllr Clare Claffey told the November meeting of Birr Municipal District that a number of the Birr MD councillors “got a call last week from the HSE telling them they won't be progressing with the project on the Rectory land in the centre of the town. This is extremely disappointing. This proposed centre has been going on for far too long and we need things to happen now. The bottom line is that Birr needs a health centre. The people of Birr need and deserve good quality health services for their health care.

“I think what we need to do now is put more pressure on the HSE. The centre should have been constructed by now. This is a huge disappointment. The Council needs to meet with the HSE about this.”

Cllr Peter Ormond said he was one of the councillors to get a call from the HSE official. “I found it a very disappointing phonecall. Twelve months ago the HSE told us they were going to build the centre on the Rectory field. It sounded as if the sod would be turned in the not too distant future. Now they have done an about-turn. The people of Birr want a care centre. This is a bad way to treat the people of Birr.”

Cllr John Clendennen said the words “annoyed” or “disappointed” were a complete understatement of how he felt. “I am extremely annoyed by the behaviour of the HSE. We tried to push this long-mooted project ahead through combining the forces of the Council and the HSE and it hasn't worked. We didn't get an official letter. Some of us got a phonecall. Some of us missed the phonecall and when we rang back again all we got was an answering machine. We are no better off than we were twelve months ago. We don't know whether we are coming or going. We are hearing theories and rumours but no clarity. It is totally unacceptable. I am left aghast by the whole thing. We need to have a meeting with the HSE. We can't give up or let this get us down. We have to keep fighting for it. We should write a letter to the HSE seeking clarification.”

Cllr Clendennen remarked that there is a fear now among some people that a Primary Care Centre will never be built in the town.

Cllr John Carroll pointed out that the care centre subject has been going on for several years in Birr. “Is the HSE serious about the centre, or is it just messing us around? I actually have little faith in the HSE. I think there is a dysfunctionality in the organisation.” Cllr Carroll said they should have an emergency meeting with the HSE.

Cllr Eamon Dooley said he wasn't surprised by this dramatic turnaround by the Health Service Executive. “I am not sure what these people want. What is worse is I don't think these people know what they want either. It seems to me that we have gone as far as we can go with these people. I am not sure that a meeting with them would serve any beneficial purpose.”

Cllr John Leahy said they should have a meeting with the HSE “and see where we stand with them.”

