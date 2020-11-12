Deaths in Offaly, Wednesday, November 12

Frank Egan, Carrigeen, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning, November 13, arriving at Saint James Church, Eglish, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. In the interest of Public Health, Franks funeral will be private. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand in the churchyard, while following social distancing guidelines.

Noreen Murray (née Fleming) Clashawaun, Clara, Offaly / Pullough, Offaly

Reposing at her home. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's church Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Boher Cemetery, Ballycumber. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/4Cn69gckLnU

June Gison (née Graham) - Wimbledon, London, England & late of Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

June will be sadly missed by her children Camille, Alan, Peter and Claire also her grandchildren Jack, Hollie, Sophie, Charlie, Jake and Isabelle. Funeral Cremation for June will take place on Friday, November 13 at 2:40 pm in South Essex Crematorium South Chapel, Corbets, Tey, Upminster RM142UY, London. Ceremony will be streamed live on https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view. Login / Order ID: 53724. Password dmgcuuys

Rose Fogarty (née Lalor) - Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal on Friday, arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (travelling via her residence). Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired to: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved//become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/