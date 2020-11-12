SCAM WARNING: Gardai issue warning over Lotto phishing scam doing the rounds

Gardai have issued a warning about a Lotto phishing scam doing the rounds

Gardai say that the National Lottery has been made aware that members of the public have received text messages which purport to be from the ‘Lotto’. These text messages are not from the National Lottery and are likely to be a phishing scam.

The National Lottery will never text you to ask you to provide any sensitive or personal information via text message.

If you have received this text message, the advice is, do not open it, or click on the link provided. Instead you should delete the message immediately.

Any player who has opened the ‘Lotto’ text message and clicked on the link or provided passwords or personal information should change any passwords immediately. If you have provided any banking information, it is essential you urgently contact your bank to ensure your banking details have not been compromised.