Case of Midlands male charged with rape and sexual assault sent to Central Criminal Court

A MIDLANDS male, aged 47, was last week sent to the Central Criminal Court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The man is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted a male on a date between May 1 and December 9, 2018 and sexually assaulted a female on a date betwee May 1, 2012 and August 31, 2014.

A book of evidence was served at Tullamore District Court and on the application of Sergeant James O'Sullivan the man was sent to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Bail was fixed on the man's own bond of €100 and legal aid was granted.