Thief locked in van after being spotted by witness in Offaly

A WITNESS saw a would-be thief getting into the back of a delivery van in Edenderry and alerted the driver, Tullamore District Court was told.

The incident occurred in Edenderry last Tuesday week, November 3, Judge Catherine Staines heard.

Paul Cullen, a 34-year-old of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle at JKL Street on that date.

Mr Cullen also admitted entering Edenderry Town Hall as a trespasser on November 2; handling a stolen bank card at Newman's, Edenderry, on October 29; entering the old shoe factory at St Mary's Road with intent on November 1 last year, and entering Foy's public house with intent and commit theft there between November 25 and November 28, 2018.

In relation to the incident involving the lorry at JKL Street last week, Detective Garda Joseph Hughes said a driver of a lorry delivering to an off-licence was told by a passing driver that a man had gained access to the rear of the vehicle where the alcohol was.

The driver closed the door of the lorry and gardai were called. When they arrived Mr Cullen was found inside the lorry.

The court was told Mr Cullen was identified from CCTV footage as the person responsible for breaking into the Town Hall council office through a side window.

The entry activated an alarm and that caused the defendant to flee.

Mr Cullen had attempted to use a stolen bank card which he had taken from a wallet left in a lorry outside Newman's store, the court was told.

Mr Cullen was linked with the burglary at the old shoe factory through a footprint lifted by the garda scenes of crime unit.

A male wearing a mask and a hoodie was seen leaving the building and the footprint was found on a windowsill.

Two days later Mr Cullen was in Tullamore garda station in relation to a different matter and the soles of his runners were an exact match of those which left the print at the scene.

DNA evidence was used in the detection of the Foy's offence. PJ Foy reported to gardai that three televisions had been taken from his premises and some beer had been drunk there.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that Garda Paul Linnane seized cigarette butts at the scene and one of them matched Mr Cullen's DNA profile.

Sergeant O'Sullivan told Judge Staines the accused had 92 previous convictions, 23 of which were for burglary and 13 for theft.

There was also convictions for weapons possession, public order offences, assault, robbery, road traffic offences, criminal damage, misuse of drugs and failing to appear in court.

Mr Cullen's most recent conviction was for a public order offence in March.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, entered pleas of guilty and said Mr Cullen was a heroin addict who was on a methadone programme.

Mr Farrelly described the man's situation as tragic, saying he had developed delusions and psychosis, had nowhere to stay, no home to live in and was disaffected from his family.

“He needs help desperately and that's why he's entering a plea early today,” said Mr Farrelly.

He said the defendant was involved in the burglaries because he was hoping to purchase drugs and he was pleading for psychiatric assistance at the Midlands Prison, where he hoped he would be sentenced to for a short period.

Judge Staines said Mr Cullen had a terrible record and she sentenced him to 12 months in prison.

She said she would recommend he receive psychiatric and methadone treatment while in prison.

Mr Farrelly said his client did not intend to appeal against the sentence.