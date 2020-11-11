Double digit increase in newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly today

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that there was a double digit increase in newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly.

It is the first double digit increase in the county since last Friday as there have been less than five cases in the county for each of the last five days.

Today's figures show that there were 11 new cases in Offaly bringing the Incidence Rate for the county to 11.9 per 100,000 for the last 14 days. The rate for the county has hovered just above 100 for the last two weeks.

Three counties, Wicklow, Wexford and Leitrim, have Incidence Rates below 100 while Donegal's stands at 300.9.

As of midnight Tuesday, November 10, the HPSC has been notified of 362 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 66,247* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Elsewhere in the country, of the cases notified today, 90 were in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 280 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in October and 1 remains under investigation. There has been a total of 1,965 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “the profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”