Shane Lowry drawn with Tiger Woods for opening two rounds at The Masters

Shane Lowry will play alongside Tiger Woods and 2019 U.S. Amateur Champion Andy Ogletree for the opening two rounds of The Masters in Augusta which gets underway on Thursday.

Shane is the defending Open Champion while Tiger won The Masters last year completing one of the greatest ever sporting comebacks.

The trio will be on course in Augusta at 12.55pm Irish time.

This will be the Offaly golfer's fifth time playing at The Masters with his best finish so far being a tie for 39th in 2016.

However the prestigious tournament will be very different this year as it is taking place in November. With wind and rain forecast, Shane should be right at home. Bookmakers currently have him at odds of 50/1 to win a coveted Green Jacket.