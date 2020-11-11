WATCH: Offaly singer 'delighted' to reach final of Glor Tire - Get voting for free now!

Offaly country music star Alex Roe is through to the final of TG4's Glor Tire following last night's semi-finals. The show returned last night after an eight month hiatus but without a live audience.

The Clara native, who is mentored by Country Music Legend Trudi Lalor, sang two songs live last night, including one in Irish, and put in two super performances to reach the final. You can watch the entire show HERE.

And you can get voting for Alex now for free. All you have to do is download the Glor Tire app from the Google Playstore or the Apple Store.

The final takes place next Tuesday live on TG4 with Alex hoping to come out on top.

Speaking after the show, Alex said he was delighted to make the final. Watch his reaction below.