SHOCKING: Lorry driver found to be incredible amount over drink driving limit when stopped by gardai on motorway
The driver of a Heavy Goods Vehicle that was stopped by Gardai for travelling dangerously on a motorway was found to be an incredible amount over the legal alcohol limit to drive.
Gardai in Tipperary stopped the vehicle on the M8 motorway and the driver was arrested for failing a breath test. A subsequent test found the driver to be ten times over the legal limit.
The driver was charged and has appeared in court.
Gardai in Cahir stopped this HGV travelling dangerously along the M8 motorway. Driver was arrested after failing a breath test. They were later found to be 10 times over the legal limit. Driver charged and since before court. The message is clear. #NeverDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/dWfxAPY1fA— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 7, 2020
