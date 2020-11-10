SHOCKING: Lorry driver found to be incredible amount over drink driving limit when stopped by gardai on motorway

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

SHOCKING: Lorry driver found to be incredible amount over drink driving limit when stopped by gardai on motorway

SHOCKING: Lorry driver found to be incredible amount over drink driving limit when stopped by gardai on motorway. PIC Garda Traffic/Twitter

The driver of a Heavy Goods Vehicle that was stopped by Gardai for travelling dangerously on a motorway was found to be an incredible amount over the legal alcohol limit to drive. 

Gardai in Tipperary stopped the vehicle on the M8 motorway and the driver was arrested for failing a breath test. A subsequent test found the driver to be ten times over the legal limit. 

The driver was charged and has appeared in court. 