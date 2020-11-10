Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?

We have been trawling through our archive and came across this picture taken in Offaly back in the day.

We believe it was taken during a Colaiste Choilm school tour on the continent some time in the 1990s. Do you recognsie any familiar faces? 