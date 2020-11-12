Green light for development at Birr Castle building

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for development work to a building at Birr Castle.

The Birr Trustee Company sought and has been granted permission for the work to the Keep Gate at the castle.

Permission has been granted for the construction of a new single storey, one room extension to the Keep Gate to facilitate its use as short-term, self-catering accommodation. Minor alterations will be carried out to the Keep Gate to facilitate the proposed development.

Offaly County Council granted planning permission with nine conditions attached.

One condition is that the building shall only be used as short-term tourist accommodation and not as a place of normal residence and that all works will be supervised by a Conservation Architect. A licensed archaeologist will also be needed on site to supervise excavation works.