Deaths in Offaly, Tuesday, November 10

John Hutchinson, 26 Cappaneal Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing Wednesday morning at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr. Leaving Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr for 11 p.m, Mass followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.

Frank Egan, Carrigeen, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning, November 13, arriving at Saint James Church, Eglish, for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. In the interest of Public Health, Franks funeral will be private. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand in the churchyard, while following social distancing guidelines.

Jimmy Carroll, Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Ita's Church, Coolderry, at 11am and burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Jimmy's funeral will be private to family only.