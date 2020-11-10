Deaths in Offaly, Tuesday, November 10
Deaths in Offaly, Tuesday, November 10
John Hutchinson, 26 Cappaneal Park, Birr, Offaly
Reposing Wednesday morning at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr. Leaving Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr for 11 p.m, Mass followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.
Frank Egan, Carrigeen, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly
Removal on Friday morning, November 13, arriving at Saint James Church, Eglish, for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. In the interest of Public Health, Franks funeral will be private. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand in the churchyard, while following social distancing guidelines.
Jimmy Carroll, Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Ita's Church, Coolderry, at 11am and burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Jimmy's funeral will be private to family only.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on