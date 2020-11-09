LATEST UPDATE: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 drop significantly in Offaly

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has dropped significantly in Offaly compared to Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there were less than five new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly today compared to 16 yesterday. There were also less than five new cases in Offaly on Saturday.

There have now been 92 cases of the virus in Offaly in the last two weeks bringing the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county to 118, the fifth lowest in the country.

READ NEXT: Covid-19 vaccine shown to be '90% effective' in preventing virus

As of midnight Sunday 8th November, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the lowest number since late September. There has now been a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 103 were in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.