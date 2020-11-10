Road works on main street in Offaly town delayed for a week

Planned road works on the main street in an Offaly town have been delayed for a week.

Works were due to start on Main Street in Banagher on Monday, November 9 and run until November 17.

However Offaly County Council has announced that the planned works will now take place from Monday, November 16 until Tuesday, November 24.

Road closures will be necessary to facilitate toad repairs but local access will be maintained during this period.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused.