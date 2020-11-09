Latest update on Covid-19 cases and vacant beds at Tullamore Hospital

The latest figures from the HSE shows that the situation with Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital remains relatively constant while pressure on beds at the hospital remains high.

According to the most up to date figures from the HSE, there are 12 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital with one of those patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit. That figure has remained relatively constant for the last week with the highest number at any one time being 14 patients with confirmed cases.

Another figure that has remained constant is the number of vacant beds in the hospital as pressure on the facility continues.

Last Monday, there were 11 vacant general beds at Tullamore Hospital while the latest figures show that figure is now down to seven vacant beds. There is also one vacant bed in the hospital's Critical Care Unit according to the latest figures from the HSE.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, there were six patients on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department this morning awaiting admission.