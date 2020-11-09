Offaly teenager's brilliant Christmas reindeer are absolutely flying out the door

An Offaly teenager's truly brilliant Christmas reindeer are flying out the door this year in the run up to the festive season.

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Gorman began making the unique decorations last year but his business, which is run out of his father's shed in Killeigh, has really taken off this year.

Using locally sourced ash, Anthony's reindeers, which he sells for €20 each, are proving hugely popular since they appeared on the Facebook Group 'Shop In Ireland'.

Speaking to RTE News, Anthony says he has had orders from right across the country since the post went up. It has had over 8,000 likes and 800 comments or inquiries.

He sold 150 of his reindeer last year but this year he is on course to sell an incredible 1,000.

For more details on this local entrepreneur and his wonderful creations, check out the Facebook page below.