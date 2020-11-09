Green light given to convert former supermarket in Offaly into education facility as part of major renovation

The green light has been given to convert former a supermarket in Offaly into an education facility as part of a major renovation,

Emerald Road Limited has been given permission by Offaly County Council for the development at Townsend Street, Townparks, Birr.

The development will consist of the change of use from retail/supermarket to education facility to provide for classrooms and supporting facilities.

The company also sought permission for change of use of existing first floor apartments to commercial office use.

Permission was also be sought for a two-storey extension to the rear, new shopfront windows and doors.

A total of 12 conditions have been stipulated as part of the granting of planning permission.