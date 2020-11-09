Offaly singer ready to rock as Glor Tire set to restart this week

Offaly country music star Alex Roe is getting ready for his Glór Tire comeback as the 2020 series prepares to return to our screens for the semi-final and final in the coming weeks.

The semi-final set for November 10, and the final for November 17.

As with the rest of the 'live' music scene in Ireland, Glór Tire came to a sudden and unexpected halt last March as Covid 19 began to wreak havoc on the world. The long-running TG4 series, which, up to now has always been recorded 'live' at the famous Quays venue in Galway, had no option but to shut down production given that health guidelines around social distancing would have been impossible with so many people involved in bringing the show to life.

Since then, it's been a strange few months of limbo for the final four contestants - Paschal McAnenly from Omagh, Sinead Black from Letterkenny, Lisa Callanan from Galway, and of course, Offaly's own Alex Roe from Clara - not only wondering when the show would return, but if it would even be in a position to crown a winner at all for 2020.

"Yeah, it was hard to know there for a long time," remarked Alex last week, continuing, "All we could really do was keep an eye on how everything was going around the whole country - which was the most important thing - and hope that we'd make it back to a stage where we could literally make it back to a stage [laughs], and get back to the show in a way that was going to be safe for everyone involved. When we got the news that it was finally happening, yeah, there was a massive sense of relief for one thing. But as well as that, a definite sense of excitement too. It feels like it's been the longest time since I had a chance to sing, so I can't wait to see everyone and get back up there with a band again, and just get to feel like life is a little bit normal again!"

While the show is returning to complete the 2020 series, Alex's phrase about life being "a little bit normal again" certainly rings true, at least in as much as the 'little bit' goes! One of the many factors which has made the TG4 show so popular over the years is the presence and involvement of the 'live' audience in the Quays. However, when the semi-final takes place on the night of Tuesday, November 10th, the absence of that 'live' audience will be one of the most notable differences.

"It's going to be strange alright, but we'll all just have to get on with it. From my own point of view, this is what I intend to do professionally for the rest of my life, so it's just a matter of trying to be professional about this as well. The audience won't be there in front of me, but I know they'll be there at the other end of the cameras.

"So my performance still has to be for them. From watching Glór Tire all down through the years, and from the moment I knew I was going to be taking part this year, the excitement and the energy of that 'live' audience there in the Quays is something that always stands out to me as being so big a part of what the show is about. But I think the fact that we're even in a place now where we can get enough people together again, and in a way that we can finish the show, that's a huge positive and a step in the right direction. And hopefully, we can keep moving that way and get to where we can all be back before audiences again soon."

While he hasn't been able to get back on stage in front of an audience since March, the man from Clara has found a new audience...thanks to a new guest presenter role on Midlands 103!

"I have! And I've been loving it! I have to say a big thank you to Will Faulkner for giving me that great opportunity. We've done a couple of shows now, but I wouldn't call myself an old-hand at it just yet or anything. Still lots to learn! But I loved the experience of doing those two shows, and I didn't crash the system or swear on air or anything like that, thank God. So hopefully there'll be something else in the pipeline there in the future. You'd never know. Stranger things have happened. Just look at 2020!

Glór Tire returns to our tv screens for the semi-final on November 10 at 9.30pm on TG4. Voting lines will open immediately after that show, and will remain open until noon on November 17, with the final taking place that night. To stay up to date with all the latest news on Alex's Glór Tire experience, you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.