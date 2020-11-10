Prominent building in centre of Tullamore up for sale

A prominent building in the centre of Tullamore is up for sale.

Located in Market Square in the town, 'Merchants House' is up for sale for €325,000.

The ground floor unit offers in the region of 1,170 sq/ft of retail space and is described as being in excellent condition throughout.

It has features such as an external CCTV system and alarm system.

The property also has the benefit of having a rear yard. Over the retail unit, there are two, two-bed duplex apartments.

