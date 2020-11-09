Ireland’s weather will be 'battleground zone' this week

Ireland’s weather will be in the battleground zone this week according to Met Eireann. 

The National Forecaster states that Ireland will be between low pressure in the Atlantic and high pressure over the European continent.

This will cause rain-bearing frontal systems to become slow-moving this week with Met Eireann forecasting heavy rain at times this week. 

