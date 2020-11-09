Funding confirmed for latest stretch of Offaly Greenway project

Funding has been confirmed for the latest stretch of the Offaly Greenway Project.

Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, have confirmed the allocation of funding for a range of Greenways across the country.

In Offaly, €3.1 million has been confirmed for the extension of the Grand Canal Greenway from Daingean to Edenderry.

By the end of next year, it will be possible to cycle the Greenway the whole way from Edenderry to Lough Boora, over 50km worth of cycleway.

A total of €63.5 million has been allocated to Greenways across the country.

The funding has been welcomed by Offaly Green Senator Pippa Hackett.

“This is a substantial investment in a recreational and tourism asset in Offaly,” she commented. “It brings health benefits as well as economic benefits and it will help us to reduce our carbon emissions during our leisure time.”

“In County Offaly we are funding the extension of the Grand Canal Greenway from Daingean to Edenderry, meaning that by the end of next year it will be possible to cycle the Greenway the whole way from Edenderry to Lough Boora, over 50km worth of cycleway.”

The news has also been welcomed by Green Party Councillor Mark Hackett.

“This is a great development for North Offaly, and for Offaly in general. It will lead to business opportunities along the route for food outlets, cafes and accommodation, even bike shops, and the Local Enterprise Office at Offaly County Council has already invited expressions of interest from entrepreneurs who could provide such services,” he said.

Fine Gael Councillor Liam Quinn has also welcomed the news that the government has approved €4.7m for the extension of the Grand Canal Greenway in Offaly.

Councillor Quinn said that Offaly County Council have been very proactive over the last number of years in building sections of Greenway in both directions from Tullamore.

"The sections that have been completed so far have enjoyed exceptionally good uptake from members of the public. If 2020 has demonstrated anything, it is that having quality open spaces and facilities for people to enjoy within their own county is vitally important," he said.

"The €3.1m allocated for the North Offaly section of Greenway will see this amenity reach Edenderry and when completed will provide a complete walking/cycle path through the entire section of canal which flows through this municipal district. When this project is completed members of the public will be able to travel from Edenderry to the River Shannon entirely on the 60km of Canal bank that runs through County Offaly. The funding announced today will see the delivery of the final section needed to join the towns of Edenderry and Tullamore," he concluded