Significant increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today

Offaly has recorded a significant increase in new Covid-19 cases today according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency team.

After recording less than five yesterday, and on three other occasions in the last week, there were 16 new cases recorded in Offaly today. There have now been 90 confirmed cases in Offaly in the last 14 day bringing the Incidence Rate per 100,000 in that time frame in the county to 115.4. That figure is the third lowest in the country and is well below the national figure of 175.5.

As of midnight Saturday, November 7, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,394* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 181 were in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU and there have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.