LATEST: Number of new Covid-19 cases drops again in Offaly

After hitting double figures on Friday for the first time in a number of days, the number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped significantly again today.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there were less than five new cases in Offaly today. If there are less than five cases, an exact figure is not given.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly has also dropped and now stands at 109.0 per 100,000. There have been 85 new cases in the county in the last 14 days, an average of just six per day.

As of midnight Friday, November 6, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been a total of 64,855* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 72 were in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,945 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.