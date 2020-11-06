Fabulous exhibition by Offaly photographer in Birr Theatre

A fabulous exhibition by nature photographer Tina Claffey is currently on show in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre.

Because of the Covid Level 5 restrictions people cannot physically view the pictures in the Theatre but they can look at them online.

The beauty of these images is staggering. Using her macro lens Tina has focussed in on the micro, unseen world and revealed the magnificence of creation at this very small level.

Tina's photographs unveil a world which reminds one of fairy tales. Here lichens become enchanted forests, and mystical goblets appear that are fit for otherworldly kings and queens. The images remind the viewer of other things. The tentacles of carnivorous sundews poise like a cobra ready to strike, while other globular shapes remind one of something from a science fiction movie. Other delights include wonderful caterpillars snoozing on ancient mosses. These stunning images from the micro world of peatlands were photographed in the bogs of Offaly, including Killaun Bog near Birr. They are like portals to ancient worlds that co-exist with us.

Tina is an award winning photographer and author of "Tapestry of Light". She says she loves to get "lost" in the bogs, eskers and wetlands of Ireland with her macro lens. This macro lens allows her to capture what cannot be seen by the naked eye, rendering the ordinary extraordinary.

All of the images in the Birr Theatre exhibition are available as a limited edition series of twenty framed or 20 unframed on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag 308 archival paper. The exhibition is called "Portal" and can be viewed on www.birrtheatre.com The pictures are for sale and can be purchased by emailing info@birrtheatre.com