Offaly woman addresses UN global conference about peatlands

A Birr woman has given a presentation during a global conference organised by the United Nations.

Acclaimed photographer Tina Claffey spoke about Ireland's peatlands at the Global Peatlands Initiative Conference as part of the “One World – One Health” Global Landscapes Forum, which was the largest biodiversity conference of 2020.

The presentation was via Zoom and Tina joined a number of other speakers in the section called “Peatlands as a super nature based solution to climate change, and a refuge for unique and threatened biodiversity.”

Tina's particular segment was a seven minute presentation, during which she portrayed her perspective of Ireland's bogs and wetlands, “Peatlands Through the Lens”, showcasing her acclaimed photography of the flora and fauna.

The peatlands section was a one and a half hour session, and was one of many sessions running over the 28th and 29th of October at the online conference. The conference featured speakers from all over the world, and was watched by a global audience.

“This was a wonderful conference to be part of,” Tina told the Tribune. “I was invited by Dianna Kopansky of the Global Peatland Initiative to give the presentation. It was nerve-wracking and it really was an honour to be asked to be a speaker showcasing the beauty of our Irish bogs." The feedback to Tina's segment was very positive.

The conference pointed out that peatlands are found all over the world, coming in many forms, displaying many different characteristics and being used in many ways.

Peatlands provide critical habitats for an array of species, they are highly efficient carbon sinks and they are crucial for hydrological cycling. However, they are one of the least understood ecosystems on the planet. They cover less than three per cent of the global land surface, and they are estimated to contain twice as much carbon as all the world's forests combined. The UN conference was told that “protecting peatlands against degradation and destruction is critical in the fight against climate change.”

Many peatlands offer a safe haven for rare and threatened biodiversity, from the Orangutan of Indonesia to the Golden Sphagnum Moss of Ireland. Peatlands are found in the remote forested swamps of the Congo Basin and the tip of the South American continent.

Peatlands are also vital stopping off points for migratory species. The United Nations recognises that peatlands are “a critical habitat for biodiversity” and offer much to our climate and our health.

Last week's global conference provided examples, shared experiences and strategies while highlighting the role and importance that partnerships can play in safeguarding biodiversity. It underlined the point that conservation, restoration and sustainable management of the world's peatlands should be a “priority in biodiversity and climate action narratives alike. Indeed, despite providing essential ecosystem services, peatlands around the world continue to be damaged by drainage and conversion for agricultural or forestry use, fire, overgrazing and peat extraction.”

Each speaker during the peatlands section was given seven minutes to speak about their particular subject. The other speakers in this section included a Minister for Natural Resources in the Peruvian government, speakers from important environmental groups, and Ministers from Indonesian and Republic of Congo governments.

Speaking in the Europe segment about “Peatlands in our Cultural Identity”, Tina conveyed “the awe and wonder of the ancient peatland wilderness, through the eye of her macro lens, documenting the biodiversity in peatlands that can easily be overlooked.” She presented “a medley of images” that took the participants “on a brief journey through the seasons, opening their eyes to the otherworldly miniature life of the flora and fauna that have adapted to survive this unique environment.”