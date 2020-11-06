High praise for Offaly man's book

High praise was offered by a number of scholars for a Birr man's book and lecture during an online event organised by the Manchester Law Centre last week.

Jim Houlihan delivered a fascinating lecture during the zoom event about his acclaimed book on the Law of Adomnán, following which a number of respected authorities on legal and historic matters praised him for the hard work which he invested in the book and for bringing to light much important and intriguing information.

Jim's book is called “Adomnán's Lex Innocentium and the Laws of War” and it was published during the summer. It examines one of the most notable events to have happened during the history of Birr; some would say that it is the most notable event in the town's history.

The book tells the story of Lex Innocentium, also called the Law of the Innocents or Cáin Adomnáin. In one early source, the Law is referred to as “The Great Law of Birr”. It was a groundbreaking law (foreshadowing, some would say, the Geneva Conventions) which sought to protect civilians in time of war. There was a decent impulse, an enlightened ideology, behind the Law which remains as relevant today as it was in the year of its enactment, 697AD

Jim dedicated his book, “To the people of Birr, from this generation to future generations, about something remarkable that happened in their native place many generations ago. To the people of Ireland, so they may learn of one of the great treasures of their heritage. To the custodians of the Geneva Conventions, so they might know of and be inspired by one who went before them.”

Jim is a former state solicitor and retired member of local law firm, D.A. Houlihan & Son. In 1997 he and a committee organised a superb weekend of events to mark the 1300th anniversary of the enactment of the Law in Birr. Following his retirement he completed an MA and PhD on the Law, which he later adapted into his book.

During last week's zoom event Rob Dunbar, a law lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, warmly complimented Jim on “a great book” which shone a light on an event in Birr which isn't well enough known. Rob said he organised a conference in Glasgow which was also held in 1997, and focussed on St Columba. 1997 was the 1400th anniversary of St Columba's death, as well as the 1300th anniversary of Adomnán's Synod in Birr. St Columba founded the important abbey on Iona. Adomnán later became an abbot of Iona. Adomnán decided to create his Lex Innocentium following a dream vision during which his mother demanded that he do something to protect the women and children of Ireland.

Another scholar pointed out that Adomnán's law is quite well known by medievalists but not as well known as it should be by legal scholars. He said Jim's book shines a light on a law which reveals much about the society of seventh century Ireland, but it is also an important moment in legal history.

Rob Dunbar pointed out that Adomnán's law was meant to be a practical document, not just a moral statement, and the text “was meant to have immediate and practical effect." Part of the text details how the law was to be implemented. It is quite a sophisticated and well defined system of law. “The law was meant to result in practical change; it wasn't just a statement of ideas.”

He added that in 687AD Adomnán also negotiated the release of a number of captives from north-eastern Ireland who had been taken prisoner by raiders from Northumbria.

He said he had highly recommended Jim's book to many people. “It's good to see that legal scholars are expressing an interest in the book, as well as medieval scholars and celticists.”

Jim said Adomnán's Law was an important moment in the history of “Jus in bello”. Jus in bello refers to the laws defining what is acceptable or not acceptable conduct by participants during times of war.