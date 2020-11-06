Sewage problem in Offaly village could reoccur

A sewage overflow problem in Riverstown village near Birr could reoccur during bad winter weather, a local councillor recently warned.

Cllr Joe Hannigan told the October meeting of Nenagh Municipal District that during very wet weather on a couple of occasions in recent winters the sewage pumping station beside the Little River Brosna in the village was unable to cope and raw sewage spilled out into the surrounding area, causing an unpleasant smell and unpleasant spectacle for locals.

“The pumping station still hasn't been upgraded,” said the councillor, “so the issue could happen again.”

He said they should contact Irish Water, notify them of the issue and ask them to deal with it. “We want to ensure it doesn't happen again. I would also be concerned that if it does happen then the sewage will overflow into the river and cause terrible environmental damage.”

Cllr Ger Darcy supported Cllr Hannigan in his remarks. “This matter is a three years old problem,” said Cllr Darcy.