Increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly after days of very low numbers

Offaly has seen a marked increase in newly confirmed Covid-19 cases after a days of registering low numbers.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency team, there were 12 new cases in Offaly today.

The number of new cases in Offaly has remained in single digits since October 29 and in that time, there were less than five new cases on the majority of days.

Despite the increase, Offaly still has the fourth lowest incidence rate in the country at 111.6 per 100,000 for the last 14 days. There have been 87 new cases in the county in the last 14 days.

As of midnight Thursday, November 5, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 499 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,538** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 175 were in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,940* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.