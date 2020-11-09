Local boutique offering 'collection' service for customers

So, retail therapy is out for the moment under Level 5 restrictions but with customers more likely to shop locally to help communities bounce back, local businesses, are apting to the current climate by offering 'different' services in what has become the 'new normal' for us all.

One such local business is 'Jerros' boutique in Birr, who are currently providing their customers with a collection service or items can be posted out, if desired.

Having had to close her doors again, Geraldine Kennedy, owner of 'Jerros' boutique has continued to provide a service for her customers where they can ring Geraldine and she will either post items out or they can call to the shop to collect the items, they have paid for and she is also available to complete deliveries around Birr town.

The shop owner has said that Facebook, and Instagram and the website have been a “lifesaver” at the moment as that is where people are seeing what they want. “I am delighted that I completed different courses with the Offaly Enterprise Board for social medai, which has been a big help.”

Another thing Geraldine is quick to point out that is really helping her is that her customers are liking and sharing their social media posts, which is helping the shop to “stay current as the small independents don't have the same budget as the bigger enterprises for advertising”.

You might have already seen Geraldine posting or even modelling some of the latest autumn trends on the shop's Facebook page, 'Jerros'. Geraldine also thanked the Tribune for their continued support over the past few months as part of our campaign in encouraging people to shop local and click local.

Visit www.jerrosboutique.ie for more