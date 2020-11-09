Bid to remove former convent in Offaly from protected list

THE new owner of the former Convent of Mercy in Kilcormac is requesting that the building be removed from the Offaly County Council's list of protected structures.

Pat Donaghy has made a submission to the council on the draft County Development Plan 2021-2027.

Mr Donaghy said he had recently purchased the convent and it is his intention, subject to permission for change of use, to provide a residential rehabilitation service for alcohol, drugs and gambling addiction.

''The protective structure status is financially prohibitive for me in carrying out repairs and upgrading of the building to make it energy efficient,'' he said in his submission.

The convent was founded in 1885 after sisters from the Convent of Mercy in Tullamore went to Kilcormac and as a result there had always been strong ties between the two convents. There were just four Sisters left in the convent prior to it closing in 2018.

The two storey building consists of 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms and it has been extended to the rear. It also has rear walled garden areas encompassing a courtyard, an apple orchard, footpaths, hedging, ornate circular water fountain feature and a greenhouse.

The building was used in the past as both a convent and a school. The property is zoned for public/community or educational use.

A planning application under the name Serenity Home for a change of use of the convent and associated buildings into a rehabilitation unit has been put on hold by Offaly County Council as it seeks further information from the applicant.

The planning application received a large number of submissions objecting to the plan to change the convent into a rehabilitation unit.