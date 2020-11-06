Offaly woman shortlisted for prestigious journalism award

Offaly journalist Geraldine Walsh (Grennan) has been shortlisted for the Mary Raftery Prize for social affairs journalism.

The shortlist was revealed on Friday and includes names likes Kitty Holland and Fintan O'Toole. Geraldine Walsh has been nominated for her coverage of domestic violence issues in the Westmeath Independent.

"I am delighted and honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious prize," Geraldine told the Offaly Express.

"Domestic violence is an issue that thrives on secrecy, and what I attempted to do in my series of articles was to lift the lid on what is a very serious problem, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic hit," she added.

The Mary Raftery Prize was announced by DCU earlier this year and will be awarded annually to an individual or small team responsible for journalistic work which combines the rigorous analysis and commitment to social justice which characterised Mary Raftery’s journalism and resulted in a significant impact on society.

Raftery was a groundbreaking journalist whose work resulted in the establishment of government Commissions of Inquiry into the industrial school system and the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin.

Over the course of her career, she tackled a range of social affairs issues from planning to property speculation, the drugs trade and environmental pollution.

In 1985 she was named as the “Woman Journalist of the Year” for her documentary on the mistreatment of patients in Irish psychiatric hospitals.

The prize, which consists of a medal engraved with the winner’s name and an award of €1,000, is funded by a bequest from the estate of Mary Raftery and is sponsored by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).