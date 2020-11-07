Five houses in Offaly for sale for under €100,000

There are some incredible houses for sale in Offaly but there are also some great houses for sale for not a large amount. 

We have put together five houses currently for sale in Offaly for €100,000 or less. Use the arrow each time to move to the next property. 

This gorgeous one bedroom cottage at Erry in Clara was on the market for €105,000 but the price has since dropped to €75,000. 

For more details on this property CLICK HERE