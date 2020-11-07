WATCH: Fog alarm foils burglary at Offaly off-licence

A man was arrested in Edenderry on Tuesday shortly after being foiled in an attempted robbery at the Carry Out off-licence on JKL Street.

The man walked into the premises and behind the counter in broad daylight on Tuesday but a quick-thinking staff member activated the fog alarm system, making it almost impossible to see inside.

There was no damage to the premises and no money was taken, according to gardaí.

The man fled the scene but the Offaly Express understands he was later arrested attempting another robbery from a vehicle in the area.

Edenderry gardaí credited the "invaluable assistance from the public" in catching the suspect.

The man, aged in his 30s, appeared before the Tullamore District Court on Wednesday charged with a number of offences, including robbery and burglary.

A video of the attempted off-licence robbery was posted to social media by FOG Bandit, suppliers of the defence system, this morning. Watch below: