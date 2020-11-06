Public opinions sought on huge Offaly roads project

Offaly County Council, in partnership with Westmeath County Council and in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), is inviting residents of the local area, members of the public and interested parties to participate in a second public consultation process on the Route Corridor Options for the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link Scheme.

This second public consultation gets underway from November 6 to December 11 and is focused on the Route Corridor Options developed for the scheme.

A brochure is being posted to all households within the Study Area, which includes a map of the Route Corridor Options and a questionnaire to provide you with an opportunity to submit your views at this stage of the design process.

In compliance with current COVID-19 measures, and to provide access to project information in a safe environment, an online consultation room is available at www.n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie. All project information, including an interactive map of the route corridor options and the consultation questionnaire, is available to view and submit online.

"Delivering this project is a priority," Offaly County Council has said.

"The N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Road currently operates above capacity, carrying over 14,000 vehicles per day. Safety is compromised by a narrow hard shoulder and many at grade junctions and private access points. The overall aim of the proposed new scheme is to improve connectivity within the Midlands and address existing operational and safety issues.

"The N52 project team is available to answer any questions and provide information to assist you with your submission. To arrange a telephone call or online consultation with a member of the project team, please contact us by phone, email, or via the online meeting booking facility on the project website.

Online meetings will be facilitated during the week of November 23 to November 27.

If you would like to make a submission, please do so by Friday 11th December 2020 as follows:

 Email: info@n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie

 Post: N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Project Team, RPS, West Pier, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

The project team can be contacted at the above email address or telephone 01 5239274 (Monday - Friday).