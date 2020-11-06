Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for changeable weather. It will be mostly cloudy, with occasional rain and drizzle, but dry spells also and it will be mild.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the day to begin mostly dry but with patchy rain developing in Munster during the morning and a few mist or drizzle patches elsewhere. During the afternoon, scattered outbreaks of rain will extend northwards over the country but there'll be lots of dry weather across Ulster and north Leinster with some sunny interludes. Becoming mild, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, in mostly light easterly breezes, fresh along south and southwest coasts.

Cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistant in places, with a few heavier bursts, mainly in parts of the south on Saturday night. Hill and coastal fog also. Minimum temperatures 6 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster. Light to moderate easterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for the day to be cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially in the north and east during the morning, but dry intervals will develop in most areas during the day. Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 or 15 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes. A spell of persistent rain will develop in the southwest in the evening, extending northwards on Sunday night, but becoming patchy. Minimum overnight temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southeasterly breezes, fresh on southern coasts.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/EDEPUKLA6U — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 6, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly overcast, with occasional rain, persistent at times, with a few heavier bursts. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes.



