An Bord Pleanala gives update on €20m Offaly shopping centre decision

An Bord Pleanala has said it hopes to deliver a decision on the proposed €20 million shopping centre on Church Street in Tullamore "as soon as possible."

When contacted on the proposals by the Offaly Express on Friday, a spokesperson for the planning board said: "This decision is still with the inspector. They would hope to have a decision as soon as possible."

Pressed further on a specific date, the official said "no new date has been set," explaining that after a certain length in delay, a new date is not provided.

Offaly County Council granted permission for the ambitious retail-led mixed-use development to be known as the Riverside Centre, on December 11, 2019, but imposed 21 conditions.

Grapemont Ltd, the company behind the venture, appealed four of these conditions to An Bord Pleanala, one of which calls for the omission of one of five retail and residential blocks over which the complex will span.

A decision on this appeal was due at An Bord Pleanala back in May of this year, but Covid restrictions placed a freeze on all determinations. A new date of July 14 was given but passed without decision, as did the most recent date for decision set for September 7.

An Bord Pleanala is not giving a new date for an expected decision.

The large retail complex will be located on 4.25 hectares on the former Coen site at Church Road, Tullamore, adjacent to the new Lidl supermarket. If the An Bord Pleanala decision goes in the developers' favour, it will consist of five blocks housing a shopping centre with multiple retail units, a cinema, garden centre and apartments.

The block which the council wants to exclude encompasses a two and three-storey retail, cafe/restaurant and eight residential apartments.

Offaly County Council also requests the developers put forward a proposal for a public open space as part of its conditions on the planning approval. In addition, it has directed that the range of goods to be sold in the garden centre be limited solely to bulky goods. Grapemont is seeking for this condition to be deleted entirely in its An Bord Pleanala appeal.

The local planning authority also advised that prior to commencement a fully serviced vehicular link from the Riverside Bridge must be included in accordance with the design manual for urban roads and streets and have a footpath on both sides.

Grapemont argue the conditions are not necessary and are "actually harmful" to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

The decision from An Bord Pleanala is awaited.