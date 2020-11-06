Local woman charged after discovery of guns and cocaine

A woman in her 40s from Carbury, Co Kildare, not far from the Offaly town of Edenderry, has been charged in relation to the discovery of drugs and handguns earlier this week.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday during a search operation in Carbury in connection with the seizure of over €300,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and six handguns at a residence in Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Monday.

She is due to appear before Athlone District Court on Friday, November 6. She had been detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardai have also said two men, in their early 30s and late 20s, who were previously arrested on November 2 remain detained at Mullingar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.