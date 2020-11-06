REVEALED: Covid-19 Incidence Rate plummets in every area in Offaly

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from October 20 to November 2 and it shows the rate for the virus has plummeted in every area of Offaly in the last seven days.

At this time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry Electoral Area stood at 214.4. According to this week's figures, the rate has exactly halved to 107.2. There were just 25 new cases in the area from October 20 to November 2.

At this time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Tullamore Electoral Area stood at 195.5. According to this week's figures, the rate has dropped to 120. There were 35 new cases in the area from October 20 to November 2.

At this time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Birr Electoral Area stood at 141.3. According to this week's figures, the rate has exactly halved to 109.9. There were 28 new cases in the area from October 20 to November 2.

As of Thursday, November 5, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly is down to 112.9 cases per 100,000. Offaly now has the third lowest rate in the country with only Wicklow and Leitrim having lower rates.