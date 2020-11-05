Pharmacy in Tullamore planning substantial extension

A pharmacy in Tullamore is planning a substantial extension including two new treatment rooms.

McCormack's Pharmacy, located at the Kilbeggan Bridge on the Arden Road in the town, has submitted an application to Offaly County Council for the extension.

It includes alterations and an extension to the existing property including partial demolition of the interior and exterior, to provide two new treatment rooms, an extended new retail area and new dispensary.

Also included in the plans are alterations to façade of building, landscaping and car parking spaces.

A decision is due from Offaly County Council in early January.