Planned renovation of popular Tullamore pub on hold

A major renovation to a popular Tullamore pubwhich includes the converting of part of the existing licensed premises into short let accommodation has been put on hold.

A decision on the development was due from Offaly County Council this week but the local authority has sought further information before making a decision.

Emmet Lynch applied for permission from Offaly County Council to add an extension at first floor level to Hugh Lynch's Pub while also getting a change of use to allow for the construction of eight, self contained, short let apartments.

Access to the proposed apartments will be from the existing entrance on St Kyran's Street.

Also included in the plans is the provision of bicycle storage facilities and solar panels.

The building is also a protected structure.