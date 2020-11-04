Small increase in Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital as pressure on beds remains high

The latest figures from the HSE show a small increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tullamore Hospital.

As of 8pm on Tuesday, there were 13 patients of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital, up one from the previous day. Of those patients, one was being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

There were no suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.

Pressure on beds at Tullamore Hospital remains high. According to figures from the HSE, there were only three vacant general beds and no vacant Critical Care Beds. Figures from the INMO's Trolley Watch this morning state that there were nine patients awaiting admission to the hospital. All nine were waiting on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department.

