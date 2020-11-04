'I absolutely take credit' - Edenderry councillor hits back at reaction to old Tesco demolition

Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has expressed his disappointment at some of the reaction to the news that the old Tesco building in Edenderry is to be demolished next year.

The Part 8 Planning Act for the demolition was agreed at the October meeting of Offaly County Council, opening of the 33-acre site that lies behind it for development.

Commenting on the response, Cllr. Cribbin said: "I was very disappointed to see my fellow Councillor, and Cathaoirleach, John Foley, quoted in the media in what I perceived as a belittling of the work I have done to progress this project."

"I absolutely take credit for getting this project, which will turn an eyesore on Edenderry’s main street into a multi-million-euro development, to where it is today," Cllr Cribbin added.

Cllr. Cribbin went on to say: "The progression of this project is not down to one person but rather the combined effort of many people in Edenderry, and staff and officials at Offaly County Council including Anna Marie Delaney and Declan Conlon.

"However, as a political representative voted to the position I am in by the people of Edenderry and Offaly, it is only fair that those I represent are aware of my work in driving projects that will ultimately benefit them. For this, I make no apologies.

"Transparency and full disclosure of all the activities we undertake are core to our roles as political representatives and I for one will continue to safeguard that transparency. Cllr Foley has also, at his disposal, the ability to outline the details of any work he may have undertaken in getting the project to this stage."

Background

Outlining the full extent of his involvement in the project, Cllr Cribbin said: "The idea for this first came about when I was involved in a local theatre production four years ago and speaking to those involved, it soon became apparent that there was no space available in Edenderry for similar community productions.

"Edenderry has no theatre, community hall or similar and so the production was staged in the golf club. It was that realisation that led to the formation of the Edenderry Cultural and Community Committee (Edenderry CCC) consisting of those involved and interested in music, theatre and arts in the town. As the only political representative involved at the time, I was elected as Chairman of the committee.

"After that, the hard work commenced in earnest as I worked with the committee members in building a bank of information on the costs of providing the town with such a facility, and speaking with representatives from similar venues around the country. I also spearheaded the completion of a survey of the local schools to gauge how much they would use such a venue if one existed. I also worked with BNM on exploring the idea of an Energy Museum and met with Anna Marie Delaney and Declan Conlon of Offaly County Council to explore the merits of this.

"Within a year of the formation of Edenderry CCC, the library in Edenderry was granted €1.7 million in funding for an upgrade and following negotiations with Offaly County Council, I was delighted in persuading them to purchase the old Tesco site and use that as the location for a new library – a location where the funding could be put to the best use."

Cllr Cribbin went on to say: "This involved a significant amount of work as I focused on tracking down the owner of the site who had since moved to America, got him back to Ireland and organised meetings between the town and council officials. This process took a long time but I remained committed throughout, and 18 months after I first made contact with the site owner, a deal for purchase was signed with Offaly County Council.

"This work was all undertaken in my role as an independent councillor at this time. I was approached by Fine Gael who asked me to consider representing the Edenderry Municipal District as a party member. This would mean support on projects that I had worked hard on for many years including BNM issues, Oakland’s College, the Inner Relief Road and the development of the Tesco site.

"On joining FG I met with then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Minister Bruton and Minister Ring at Government buildings, where I had the opportunity to discuss these local issues in depth. Working with former Minister, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, I made a presentation to Minister Ring on the Tesco site and the potential for the town to have this site demolished and the site developed starting with a new library and a theatre/ performance area.

"The result of this was inclusion of the project in the Ireland 20/40 plan which means that Edenderry is now in a position to benefit from a significant traunch of funding and also resulted in the granting of funding of €100,000 to drive planning for the project and 800,000 to develop an inner relief road thus opening up this site and making it accessible for development.

"I also worked closely with Offaly County Council, travelling around the country and meeting with experts of the arts and library services in how best to progress the project to best meet the needs of Edenderry and its people."

The planned development also includes proposals for housing for the elderly and a potential primary care centre.